FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Sheriff deputies say a man had multiple drugs and guns in his house while caring for two young children on Tuesday.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Stinson Road and arrested Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin.
As part of the investigation, they found approximately 77.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19 dosage units of suspected Ecstacy (MDMA), 8.4 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and multiple firearms. The investigation turned up these items around two young children.
Colvin is facing charges of:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl 28 grams or more
- Possession with intent to distribute Ecstacy 3rd or subsequent offense
- Possession with intent to distribute Cocaine base (Crack) 3rd or subsequent offense
- Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense
- Two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime