FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Sheriff deputies say a man had multiple drugs and guns in his house while caring for two young children on Tuesday.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Stinson Road and arrested Xavier Tremayne Cousar Colvin.

As part of the investigation, they found approximately 77.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 19 dosage units of suspected Ecstacy (MDMA), 8.4 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and multiple firearms. The investigation turned up these items around two young children.

Colvin is facing charges of: