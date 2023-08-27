CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials in Chester County are looking for a suspect who ran into the woods in the area of Highway #9 and Turner Lane, according to sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s drone and bloodhound tracking team are at the scene looking for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone in the area to secure all doors and vehicles and contact 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious.