CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a house fire on Second Street, according to the Chester County Fire Department.

Officials say multiple fire crews arrived to fight the blaze. One person was found dead due to the fire.

Authorities have not said what led up to the fire or the identity of the deceased.

This investigation is ongoing involving the Chester Sheriff’s Office, Chester County Coroner’s Office and SLED.