GREAT FALLS, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester County Deputies say they are investigating a shooting at the David Lex Minors Recreation Complex on Chester Avenue.

One person is dead after being shot, deputies said on Saturday. SLED Crime Scene Agents are arriving to assist in the investigation.

Deputies have not yet said when the shooting happened or if anyone has been arrested.