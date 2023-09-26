CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Chester County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 a.m. near SC 97 near Brooks Road.

A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead. An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking across SC97 when they were struck by a Toyota SUV

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.