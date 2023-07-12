RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Richburg Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief T. Melton says he can’t wait to add new firefighters to the department.

He says ultimately this will give them better coverage in the city which in turn makes them more accessible to the people.

“Our call volume has increased so much over the years since 2018. We’ve had about a 46% increase in call volume. So we average about 1,200 calls a year now,” Melton told Queen City News. “It’s a lot on a volunteer department and there’s a lot of housing that’s coming into the area. There’s a lot of industrial growth.”

He says that call volume is the reason why he’s been pushing for more firefighters to be added to the department for years.

His wish was granted during June’s special called county council meeting. Leaders passed the budget allowing Richburg Fire to hire nine full-time firefighters.

“It’s three for each shift. So we only man our main station. We have a substation that’s about three to four miles from here. It’ll still be all volunteer, but we’ll have a paid staff of three that are on 24/7,” Melton explained.

That will be a first for the department. Melton says they have about 35 volunteers. The department operates with a daytime staff of four paid firefighters who work Monday through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two of those firefighters man the ambulance. He says having staff at night, will help tremendously.

“Having the ability to hire some additional staff is going to really it’s going to let us improve the services we can offer. And it’s going to take some of the stress off of us about having to worry about who we have around,” he continued.

Future and current firefighters will also enjoy a new full-service ambulance. The department’s $224,112.91 with a 5% match of $11,205.64 FEMA grant was finally approved, more than two years after submitting the application.

Melton says it will supplement the county’s ambulance services.

“There are only four ambulances most of the time in the county, and there are about 32,000 people in the county. So there’s times where you you know, you get to a point where there’s no ambulances available,” he said.

Chief Melton says right now his staff is getting out the door to calls in just under two minutes — and that goal will only get better once the new firefighters are hired and ready to go.

“We’re making sure we get our job descriptions down right. We want to make sure we have everything just the right way, get the right people in that can work with volunteers, and understand they’re as important as the paid staff because we’ve got to have them.

The department plans to hire three captains first but hopes to have the other six firefighters hired by October.