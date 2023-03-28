CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester County man took home more than $100,000 after purchasing a $1 Cash 5 ticket from a QuikTrip in Charlotte.

“I’m going to make some good memories with my grandkids with this,” Lance Spencer of Chester, SC, said to lottery officials.

Spencer bought his Quick Pick ticket for Thursday’s Cash 5 drawing from QuikTrip on Sandy Porter Road in Charlotte.

Spencer said he works nights as a driver and bought the ticket on his way to work.

“I was just driving around that night thinking about what it would be like to win,” he said. “I just had a dollar and a dream.”

Later that night, Spencer looked up the results of the drawing.

“I checked the jackpot amount first and saw someone hit it because it was back to $100,000,” Spencer recalled to lottery officials. “Then I checked my ticket and smiled. It was awesome.”

Spencer arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $126,938. He said he will use the winnings to do some projects around the house, go on a vacation with his grandchildren, and put the rest in savings.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $172,000.