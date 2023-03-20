CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed man who attempted to steal a Camaro from two juveniles was sentenced on Monday, according to South Carolina’s Sixth Solicitor Circuit in Lancaster.

Greenwood resident Curtis Tompkins, 24, will serve 14 years after accepting a plea deal on multiple charges including carjacking and pointing a gun. He was orginially charged with attempted murder, carjacking and kidnapping.

Court records showed that in November fo 2021 Tompkins got into a juvenile’s red Camaro in Newberry County and displayed a gun to both of the juvenile’s in the vehicle while forcing them out of the vehicle.

Several days later Tompkins was pulled over in the Camaro and arrested in Putnam County.

He has pending charges in other jurisdictions.