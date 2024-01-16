CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester neighbors are being asked to “secure all doors” Tuesday while authorities are searching for an armed-robbery suspect.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are in the area of Melton Street and J.A. Cochran Bypass. A suspect reportedly ran after robbing a Cricket Wireless store on J.A. Cochran.

The Sheriff’s Office’s drone and bloodhound tracking team are en route to the scene. The suspect is described as a mixed-race male wearing a grey hoodie.

Deputies say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. No physical injuries have been reported related to the incident.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious.