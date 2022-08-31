FORT WORTH, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges for the murder of two people in Chester County, according to officials.

Vangereil Miller, 30, is charged with killing Kevin Feaster and Shonta Neely.

The incident happened on March 6, 2022, off of James F Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road in northern Chester.

Four people were reported to be shot; two of them, Feaster and Neely, died from their injuries.

Miller was taken into custody safely and will be extradited back to South Carolina.