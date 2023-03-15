CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A victim is recovering after being shot by a teen who now faces burglary and attempted murder charges, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Third Street. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated on scene, according to the sheriff’s report.

An initial investigation identified a 17-year-old juvenile boy as the suspect, who was later located at a home and arrested.

He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and burglary.

SLED, Chester City Police, EMS, and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were among the departments that responded to the scene.