CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With more than 1,400 jobs set to hit the Chester County community, new families are going to not only need places to stay but things to do.

A Fort Mill developer is planning to remodel two historic buildings in downtown Chester. His plan is set to make neighbors in the city and the county happy for years to come.

“This is the peak of the hill. So this is a very strategic location in downtown,” said Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long.

Shaw Kuester of Kuester commercial is taking advantage of that location. The company is set to remodel two historic buildings dating more than 100 years old.

The Kimbrell building will be a mixed-use space featuring a retail space and apartment units.

“You come in here and you have the street level on Main Street,” Long said. “It actually has two sub-basement levels. So it actually goes back pretty far. So this is actually one of the largest buildings in downtown. And then although it looks currently like it has a second story, it really is faux second story.”

Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long says Kuester plans to turn the fake second story into a real second story providing more space to use.

The second building up for remodeling is the Schlosburg building would include a coffee shop and the second floor would hold about 10 apartments.

“So it will be an opportunity for those adults that have those mental challenges to have a place not only to socialize but also to contribute in work and also bring awareness to their cause,” Long said.

The cost of the project is about $3.4 million.

In the last two years, the county totaled nearly $3 billion in capital investment and 1,460 jobs.

This year alone has brought in $1.9 billion in capital investments.

“We definitely needed more housing,” said Marquita Fair, the city’s administrative operations manager. “We needed more shopping opportunities, and places that we can go and dine with our families just to have that home feel. Options — we need options here.”

Fair says Mayor Carlos Williams and other councilmembers are excited to see the boom hit Chester. The construction process is likely to take about a year and they plan to start towards the end of the year.

Long says downtown Chester will play a vital role in the economic progress of the county.