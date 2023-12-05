CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has made another arrest in connection to a murder on July 23, 2023.

Antonio Woods Heath, 33, was charged Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Around 3:20 a.m. on July 23, Heath and 31-year-old John Lowery, the other suspect charged with murder, were hiding behind 124 Saluda Street before ambushing the victim with a handgun, officials said.

The victim was struck multiple times, with the fatal bullet hitting his head.

SLED says both suspects fled the scene in a gray 2018 Nissan Altima and were later identified via surveillance footage and witness statements.

Jessica Bonita Camps, 32, was also arrested on Monday for obstruction of justice.

Officials say she held Heath, who was a fugitive from justice, in her home in Jonesville, S.C., from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.