CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A warrant has been issued for a murder suspect wanted in Chester County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the deadly shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at a location on Stepping Stone Drive.

A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An initial investigation revealed an argument took place at a home and that the shooting suspect, Rico White, Jr., 20, reportedly ran from the crime scene.

A photo of White has been released to the public. Detectives said the suspect is in his 20s and a murder warrant has already been issued.