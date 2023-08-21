RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was apprehended after being involved with robberies in Richburg, Rock Hill, and North Carolina, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Priscilla Stewart (Courtesy: Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Priscilla Stewart, 38, is being held at the Chester County Detention Center and was charged with armed robbery.

The first incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Dollar General near I-77 in Richburg.

Deputies say they identified Stewart within minutes and ‘worked diligently throughout the night’ to find her and did so during the early morning of Aug. 21, 2023; that’s when Stewart was arrested when she was found at a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in Chester.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

An investigation determined she was the suspect in multiple robberies, including two banks, a retail business in North Carolina, and a retail business in Rock Hill.