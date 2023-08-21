RICHBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was apprehended after being involved with robberies in Richburg, Rock Hill, and North Carolina, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Priscilla Stewart, 38, is being held at the Chester County Detention Center and was charged with armed robbery.
The first incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Dollar General near I-77 in Richburg.
Deputies say they identified Stewart within minutes and ‘worked diligently throughout the night’ to find her and did so during the early morning of Aug. 21, 2023; that’s when Stewart was arrested when she was found at a traffic stop near Pinckney Street in Chester.
An investigation determined she was the suspect in multiple robberies, including two banks, a retail business in North Carolina, and a retail business in Rock Hill.