CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Chester man accused of selling fentanyl pills in an undercover operation has accepted a plea deal rather than go to trial, district officials announced Wednesday.

Chester resident Dasean Moses, 30, will serve ten years after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges of distribution and gun possession as a felon.

Court records stated that an undercover operation on Moses was launched in August of last year where a confidential informant was able to buy fentanyl pills from Moses on several occasions.

Moses was set to go to trial Wednesday, however, he entered the plea deal before a jury was selected.

Judge Gibbons presided over the sentencing.