CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Chester woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for homicide by child abuse, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Joyce Renee Stover, 34, was arrested for the homicide of her 11-month-old child, Novah Stover, from October 30, 2021.

Stover was living in Chester County with her mother, Sharon Jordan, officials said. The Department of Social Services had an open case and safety plan on Stover because of her extensive drug use and addiction.

At the time of the incident, Stover was home alone with her baby while using fentanyl, and the baby also ingested a lethal amount of the drug.

The Chester County Emergency Response team tried to revive her, but failed.

Stover was arrested November 15, 2021.