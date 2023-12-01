CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Chester had two police chiefs over the last two years and even more temporary leaders. City officials stopped their search after realizing they had their guy all along — William Petty.

They named Petty top cop after nearly 30 years in law enforcement and a stint as Chester’s interim police chief.

Petty started in the post on November 23.

“The biggest focus I had as interim chief was just recruitment, getting more officers on here,” Petty said. “And each officer that I brought in or applicant that I brought in and interviewed, I told them my focus is about customer service. Forget what you might have learned and some of your other law enforcement agencies, security firms, or other places. My focus here is customer service and to build the community partnerships,” Petty said.

The Chester community is still healing after losing its last chief — Curtis Singleton. He was accused of arresting a man for murder with no evidence — and subsequently, not submitting evidence on time.

It led to distrust between officers and the people they protect and serve.

“It’s about time (when it comes to mending community relations),” Petty said. “This is not going to happen overnight. It’s a problem across the United States. You know, it’s a nationwide problem with law enforcement and the ill feelings with the community and law enforcement. It takes time. You just got to show you’ve got to have that evidence that you’re true to your word and you’re going to that you truly are there for them,” Petty said.

He’s tackling community trust while working to add at least 25 officers. He’s working with city leaders to raise salaries as a recruiting incentive.

With more officers, police response times will drop.

“It’s honesty, integrity, transparency. See, again, I know I’ve said this already, but being true to your word, I hear it time and time again from different people that, you know, they say they’re going to do something, and they don’t show it. Show us by action. So that’s what I want to see. I want to see a working chief,” he said.

City officials are pleased with Petty’s hiring.

“We are pleased to have William Petty, a young leader of exceptional character and a hard worker, serve as our next police chief,” City administrator Malik Whitaker said in a statement. “He is the right person to set a long-term direction for our police department. His time as Deputy Police Chief has given him great insight into the Chester community and the police department. In just a short time, he has made a strong, positive impact within the Department, and we look forward to seeing his solid leadership in the future.”

Chester’s new permanent police chief has police experience from stints at Limestone University and Indiana.

Chester leaders confident in Petty

City of Chester Mayor Carlos Williams relayed those sentiments while discussing building community trust and visibility as a top priority.

“I am proud that we can promote from within, and I believe Chief Petty is the right person for the job,” Williams said in a statement. “I know he will focus first on the needs of the Chester Police Department and on building trust and visibility with our city communities. We need him and his team walking the streets and engaging with our citizens daily. I have asked him to stay focused on community policing and bridging the gaps in trust and communication between City of Chester residents and our police department.”

Before his stint with Chester, Petty served as the Chief of Police for Limestone University, where he led the school’s transition from armed security to a sworn police officer staff of 16 with a focus on establishing the agency’s practices for compliance with federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and standards.

Prior to Limestone University, he spent time in the Hoosier State.

Petty was the Director of Campus Safety at Trine University in Fort Wayne, Indiana. There, he led and managed a team of 16 Campus Safety Officers focusing on maintaining safety and security for the campus community. Earlier in his career, he was a Loss Prevention Manager at Kohl’s Department Stores, a police detective for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, and a Tobacco Compliance Officer with the Indiana State Excise Police/Tobacco Commission.

Petty knows what comes with being Chester’s new top cop.

“I always hated the stigma around law enforcement is, you know, when you see that person with a gun and a badge on, you know, they’re there to arrest somebody or take somebody away. And it’s not even close to that,” Petty said.