CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Moonshine, drugs, and a pickup truck were seized and 38 people were charged in a weekend cockfighting event in Chesterfield, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to a tip regarding a cockfighting event on Prospect Church Road in the Middendorf community.

Among the charges the participants are facing include drug-related charges including fentanyl and marijuana and unlawful gun possession, according to the sheriff’s report. Four trailers were also seized.

20 officers were involved in the operation.