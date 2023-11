CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are at least eight cows on the loose in northern Chesterfield County, the sheriff’s office reports.

Deputies say the “eight or nine” black angus cows were reported missing around the S.C. 145 and Westfield Creek area near the North Carolina state line.

If you see the cows, call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.