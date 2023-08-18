CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student who had a gun at a Cheraw middle school has been arrested, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a student in possession of a gun on the grounds of Long Middle School on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the sheriff’s report.

The student was located and arrested, however, there is no mention of any charges at this time.

“We are confident that the issue has been resolved and there is no additional threat to the school, teachers, or students,” Sheriff Streater said in a written statement.