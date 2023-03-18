CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a van and tractor-trailer collided overnight not far from Pageland, South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Saturday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday on US 601 near Stateline Road, just north of Pageland. One victim was found suffering from injuries and pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed a van traveling north when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was attempting to do a U-turn, according to the highway patrol. The semi driver was transported to an area medical center to be treated for injuries.

Traffic was shut down while the scene was cleared.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.