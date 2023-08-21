CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating ‘multiple’ deaths Monday night.

Deputies believe the situation resulted from fentanyl poisoning, and officials are working to determine the source of the drugs.

Authorities advise the public not to touch or ingest any substance they suspect may contain fentanyl and to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office, Coroner, Lancaster County Coroner, and State Law Enforcement Division are all involved in the investigation.