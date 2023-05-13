CHESTERFIELD COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troopers say the crash happened about three miles south of Patrick, South Carolina.

On Saturday, May 13th, just after 9 a.m., troopers say that they arrived to a crash between a 2003 Ford pickup and a 2006 BMW sedan on SC-102 near Brown Springs Church Rd.

Officials say the sedan was driving north on SC-102 when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, and overcorrected again ending back on the road.

The pickup was driving south on SC-102 and hit the sedan on the driver’s side when it returned to the road the second time, troopers say.

Authorities reported that the driver of the sedan, a Hartsville S.C. resident, passed away at the crash site. The driver of the pickup, who was from Ruby, S.C., was taken to Carolina Pines Reginal Medical Center for their injuries.