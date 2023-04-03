CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Chesterfield County teacher is facing multiple charges following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted by the Chesterfield County School District on March 23, 2023.

Following their investigation, on Monday, April 3, Courtney Usher Brown was charged with two felony counts of sexual battery on a student and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Brown was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County School District confirmed to the Sheriff’s Office at the time the investigation was requested that the teacher was no longer employed with the district.