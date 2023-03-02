A high-speed chase that started in Union County, N.C. ended with a wreck in Pageland, S.C. on Thursday.

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high-speed chase that started in Union County ended in a wreck in South Carolina, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The car reportedly reached speeds of 125 mph when it started in North Carolina this afternoon.

Officials said they ended their pursuit of the vehicle at the state line.

An official said the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office took over the pursuit, which ended near the First Citizens Bank in downtown Pageland.

Reportedly, the wreck ejected the driver from the vehicle, and a power line was on the car.

Pageland Police assisted at the crime scene. No other information was immediately available.