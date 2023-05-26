Pageland Police say they arrested a juvenile suspect who killed one juvenile and shot two others late Thursday night. (High Point FD)

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pageland Police say they arrested a juvenile suspect who killed one juvenile and shot two others late Thursday night.

After responding to a service call, authorities found the deceased victim near the intersection of W. McGregor and South Elm streets around 9 p.m. While at the location, they learned of two additional juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News reported seeing shell casings visible alongside evidence markers on a sidewalk near the home where the shooting happened Thursday night. Investigators took witness statements and combed the house’s front and back yards for evidence.

High Point Fire officials said they went to the Pageland Airport and set up a landing zone for two medical helicopters. Emergency personnel took the two juveniles to a nearby medical center.

During their investigation, officers identified a juvenile suspect and took the individual into custody. Police did not offer any additional information about the suspect.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED assisted Pageland Police in the investigation. SLED is processing the crime scene.