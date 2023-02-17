JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Residents near Jefferson felt a low-magnitude earthquake Friday night.

South Carolina Emergency Managment’s Twitter account posted an alert at 7:42 p.m.

USGS reports a magnitude 3.1 #earthquake occurred near Jefferson, South Carolina, a few moments ago at 7:42 p.m. (2-17-23). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/MobBmCkyvA pic.twitter.com/1NusPUtFtP — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) February 18, 2023

Jefferson is 54 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Social media posts from residents in Pageland and Jefferson reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

One Lancaster County resident also reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

According to data from the USGS, this is the largest earthquake in South Carolina since a magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook Kershaw County in October 2022.

A swarm of earthquakes, as strong as magnitude 3.6, shook the area around Elgin, South Carolina, in May and June of 2022.