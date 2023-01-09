CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been fired, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday. Once the deputy realized the traffic stop was on another deputy who was off-duty, South Carolina Highway Patrol was requested, according to the sheriff’s report. The off-duty officer, Derrick McQueen, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol by Highway Patrol and was arrested and taken to jail.

The off-duty officer has been terminated.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards,” Sheriff Streater said. “Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County.”