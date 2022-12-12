CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County. The crash occurred just outside Pageland.

Authorities said a 2004 Honda Accord hit a 2007 GMC Arcadia SUV on North Arant Street near Arkoful Lane. The Acadia was stopped facing south with flashers on before the wreck. Officials said the SUV was partially in the road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

The Accord veered off the road and hit a tree. Highway Patrol said the driver died at the scene.

The fatal wreck is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.