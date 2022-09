JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle Chesterfield County collision Tuesday, according to SCHP.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Peach Orchard Road near John Miller Road.

Troopers say a truck-tractor was traveling west on Peach Orchard Road, drove left of center, lost control, overturned, and struck a guard rail.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene; this incident remains under investigation.