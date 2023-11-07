CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a collision involving a tractor-trailer near Pageland, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to an incident on Airport Road at Coon Creek Road.

Highway Patrol says a 2004 Chrysler minivan attempted to turn left onto Airport Road from Coon Creek Road when it was hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Chrysler died from the crash and the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

No charges have been filed and the names of the drivers have not been released.