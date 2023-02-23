PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been one year since Pageland neighbors have been fighting for a traffic light at the Dove Sutton Road and Highway 601 intersection.

Tim Griffin, the President of the Chamber of Commerce, says it’s one of the most dangerous intersections in Chesterfield County.

“I mean, this is definitely a safety issue,” Griffin said. “It’s also an issue dealing with economic development as we have new economic development going in down the street.”

The speed, traffic, and distracted drivers in the area have caused countless crashes, some of which were deadly.

Workers at Dynamic Brands, a business at the corner of the intersection, say the road has been a nightmare.

“The way they drive is ridiculous. They need to slow down,” Sharecka Robinson said. “They drive too fast. They’re careless.”

Griffin’s push for safety increased after 31-year-old Katie Holmes was killed in December 2021; her car was hit by a truck while turning onto the highway.

“A year ago, when we lost Katie at this intersection, I started this battle,” Griffin said. “I told myself I wasn’t going to stop until we got that light. I decided we’ve got to do something. We have got to get a light to protect everybody.”

After months of urging transportation officials, with neighbor complaints, letters from businesses in the area, and district representatives, transportation officials announced a stop light would be installed at the intersection.

The transportation department denied the requests several times before.

“It’s the best thing that’s happened to this area. We need the traffic light to slow this traffic down,” said Angela Mullis. “I’m tired of seeing people die.”

Chesterfield Representatives Richie Yow and Cody T. Mitchell and local councilman Ethan Ford also helped in the efforts.

The insurance institute for highway safety reports over 900 people in the U.S. were killed during 2020 crashes.

An estimated 116,000 people were injured in red-light running crashes.

Workers in Chesterfield County hope the stop light will make drivers more aware of the area.

“Now we’re getting that light, and our citizens are going to be safer traveling through here. This one’s for Katie, for her,” Griffin said.

We contacted the transportation department about plans for the stop light, but we have not received a comment back.