CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some parents say they’re concerned after two men walked into Cheraw High School this week, prompting a security scare. Some tell Queen City News they’re alarmed by the incident and have several staffing and security questions.

Chesterfield County Schools Superintendent Chan Anderson shared on social media Friday that two men got into the building after asking to see a school counselor for enrollment purposes.

The post came after the Chesterfield County Sheriff wrote on social media asking for help identifying the two men. When contacted, a CCSO spokesperson referred all questions to the school district.

When asked about the social media post, the law enforcement official said it would be removed.

School district officials sent the following letter to parents informing them of the incident.

“This afternoon, two young men entered Cheraw High School requesting to register,” the district stated. “Opposed to going to register with the counselor, they walked around until they were questioned and then left the campus. These young men were not identified. There were no injuries or disruptions to the instructional day. We, along with the law enforcement, are still investigating this matter.”

In Friday’s social post, Superintendent Anderson explained the movements of the two men.

“They were granted access through the main door to go to the guidance office,” Anderson wrote. “Opposed to going to the guidance office, the young men walked to a hallway restroom.”

Superintendent Anderson assured parents that the men ‘did not roam the school.’

While the two men were in the bathroom, Superintendent Anderson said a school staff member entered the bathroom and escorted them to the front office without incident.

“The young men respectfully spoke with the principal and was directed off of the campus without incident,” Anderson said in the social media post. “The young men entered the restroom at approximately 11:57 a.m. and entered back into the main office at approximately 12:04 p.m.”

Superintendent Anderson affirmed that high school and district safety is a priority.

An ‘upsetting incident,’ some parents say

A concerned parent contacted Queen City News Friday to say the incident was upsetting. The parent, who wants to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said his child thought the two men roamed the school for hours before the school employee met them at the bathroom.

The parent, who also has a law enforcement background, acknowledged a connection to the Cheraw High School resource officer. The parent believed he thought the SRO was away from the school that day for a training event.

The district will have two meetings at the school cafeteria on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Thursday, Dec. 14, to discuss the incident and any safety matters or solutions. The meetings will run from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to email Anderson directly at Superintendent@Chesterfieldschools.org.

The parent admitted the staffing issue concerns him and his daughter’s safety. The parent also told QCN his child saw a video on social media of the incident and is working to find it.

QCN reached out to the school district with additional questions. We’ll update this story when we have more information. According to the South Carolina Department of Education, Cheraw is one of five Chesterfield County high schools and lists 616 current students.