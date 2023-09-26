CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There will be increased law enforcement at Chesterfield County School District football games, the district reported Tuesday.

The policy will take effect on Friday, Sept. 29, and CCSD also announced heightened school supervision both inside and outside school stadiums.

Here are some of the rules, which include a clear-bag policy:

All students in eighth grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult 21 years old or older.

No loitering is allowed outside of the stadium.

Attendees will be asked to remain in their seats or move directly to and from the concession stands and restrooms.

No tickets will be sold after the third quarter.

Anyone caught smoking or vaping will be asked to leave the stadium.

If students are not picked up within 30 minutes after a game is over, the student may not be permitted to attend another football game.

The change comes as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has experienced recent fights at football games this month. Last year, the it was among local districts to make changes related to adult supervision.