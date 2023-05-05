PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Pageland Police are looking to identify two of the three suspects who were responsible for breaking into a store and stealing a firearm this week.

On Friday, Sportsman Paradice on McGregor Street increased its reward from $1,000 to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two unknown suspects. Police said officers responded early Tuesday, May 2, to a glass-break alarm at the sporting goods store.

Police said a juvenile who attempted to flee on foot was arrested on scene. In addition to identifying the other two suspects, they are working to recover a stolen Rock Island Armory AR-style shotgun.

Pageland Police asks to contact them at 843-672-6437 with any information related to this case.