CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Black & Decker announced major changes on Monday to its manufacturing and distribution network, impacting more than 180 employees in South Carolina.

The company said it will transfer its Cheraw, South Carolina operations to its facilities in Jackson and Gallatin, Tennessee, and will discontinue operations in Fort Worth, Texas.

“These actions will impact 175 employees at the Texas facility and 182 employees in South Carolina while adding 80 jobs in Tennessee,” Stanley Black & Decker said in a written statement.

The changes were announced on Monday following Stanley Black & Decker’s new business transformation strategy reportedly launched in 2022.

“The company is focused on providing a smooth transition to impacted employees including options for employment at other Stanley Black & Decker facilities, as well as job placement support services,” Stanley Black & Decker said in a written statement.

Below is the letter that Cheraw, South Carolina employees received from Stanley Black & Decker on Monday, March 30, 2023:

As you may be aware, Stanley Black & Decker has decided to close its Cheraw Manufacturing facility. The company made this decision in an attempt to strategically consolidate our worldwide operations into fewer facilities. As a result, we anticipate permanently closing our facility at 100 Stanley Road, Cheraw, SC, 29520. The timeline with regaerds to the salaried & non-union hourly workforce will be taking place no sooner than May 19, 2023. It is anticipated that the closure will take place in several phases and approximately 179 workers will be affected by this action. May 19, 2023 – June 2, 2023 affecting 92 employees

June 9, 2023 – June 23, 2023 affecting 53 employees

June 30, 2033 – July 14, 2023 affecting 6 employees

July 21, 2023 – August 4, 2023 affecting 2 employees

September 15, 2023 – September 29, 2023 affecting 6 employees

October 6, 2023 – October 20, 2023 affecting 0 employees

October 27, 2023 – November 10, 2021 affecting 20 employees At the end of this process, all positions and jobs at the facility will be permanently eliminated, although it is possible that some employees will be offered transfers to another area. There are no “bumping” rights for salaried and non-union hourly workers at this facility. This notice is being given to you on 03/20/2023, pursuant to the Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act of 1988. Steve Maddocks, VP, Manufacturing Operations

Richard Yow, who is a member of the SC House of Representatives from the 53rd District (R), shared his thoughts on Monday’s announcement on social media:

I just got off the phone with Greg Polk with Stanley Black & Decker – Office of Government Relations. In February I contacted corporate for Stanley Tools. You can see the response below. Stanley told my office on Feb 20 about the rumors that Stanley was closing. As was printed in the paper Stanley responded that it was just rumors. Today I asked Stanley Government Relations why they did not reach out to South Carolina and I received no answer. I further asked could we discuss further could we put together an incentive package and start over. I could not get an answer. State Rep. Richie Yow (R) 53rd District

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.