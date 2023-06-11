CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend briefly escaped a South Carolina prison this weekend, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Emanuel Bedford (photo by Shaquira Speaks)

Emanuel Bedford, 30, escaped the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office overnight for about two hours before being taken back into custody. The sheriff’s office originally reported through a social media post that he had escaped around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. The circumstances of how exactly he escaped or where he was captured have not yet been released.

Bedford is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deidre Reid, who was reported missing out of Pageland, SC in September of 2021 after having last been seen heading to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte in her Chevy Tahoe. Bedford is charged with kidnapping and murder and has been denied bond.