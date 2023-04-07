CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspect(s) are wanted after two tractors were set on fire in Chesterfield County on March 16, according to SLED.
The incident happened around 7:55 p.m. along U.S. Highway 52 near Midway Road in Cheraw.
Agents say a fire was reported by a passerby as the tractors were in a staging area along the roadway.
The tractors belonged to Lynches River Contracting, Inc. and were being used to repave the highway.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to CrimeStoppers. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for any tip leading to an arrest.