CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspect(s) are wanted after two tractors were set on fire in Chesterfield County on March 16, according to SLED.

The incident happened around 7:55 p.m. along U.S. Highway 52 near Midway Road in Cheraw.

Agents say a fire was reported by a passerby as the tractors were in a staging area along the roadway.

Tractor (Courtesy: SLED)

The tractors belonged to Lynches River Contracting, Inc. and were being used to repave the highway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to CrimeStoppers. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for any tip leading to an arrest.