CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver died Sunday night after a wreck involving two cars.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on S.C. 151 near Old Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.

Officials say a 1998 Honda Accord and a 2013 Toyota Avalon collided. Emergency personnel took the Honda driver to Carolina Pines Hospital. That person died later in the evening.

Authorities say the Toyota Avalon was heading northbound in the southbound lane in an initial investigation.

S.C. Highway Patrol identified A-Erika Williams as the driver of the Toyota. Emergency personnel took Williams to McCloud Hospital in Florence with serious injuries.

Officials say the wreck is under investigation.