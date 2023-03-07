CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy is being disciplined after his response to cars doing doughnuts on the road during a funeral in Chesterfield County on Saturday, March 4, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident happened on Highway 52 in front of Grooms Funeral Home.
Authorities said they received a call concerning reckless driving in front of the funeral home, and the deputy disciplined heard the call and responded to the scene.
That deputy ‘recently attended the funeral of a family member at Grooms Funeral Home and thought, because it was family involved, he could intervene.’
When he got back to the location, he saw a large crowd and several people spinning out and doing burnouts (as seen in the video below):
Officials said it took him eight to ten minutes to eliminate the crowd.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deemed the deputy’s response ‘inadequate’ and decided to discipline him.