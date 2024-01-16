CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged some issues with their website and email service on Tuesday.

Queen City News initially got a tip of the digital issues, with the tipster noting difficulties in gaining access to certain services through the sheriff’s office.

Queen City News noted Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon, the issues with the website included a notification that the website was not secure, or that the site “has expired and is parked free, courtesy of GoDaddy.com”.

In a statement, Sheriff Cambo Streater confirmed the issues:

“Our external email is down. We can email between each other and with the detention center, but that’s it. We are currently trying to resolve the issue. I would like to assure the public that no public or private information has been compromised.”

The screen that comes up when trying to access the sheriff’s office website.

The issue, however, can affect access to some services.

A source told Queen City News that, much like any other business, the email and digital aspect of law enforcement is a “very important” part of the sheriff’s office, but declined any on-the-record comment on the situation.

Tuesday afternoon, Solicitor William Rogers informed Queen City News that the e-mail issues had been resolved. However, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office website was still not back up and running.