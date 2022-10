Courtney Covington, 38, was pronounced deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The victim of a Chesterfield County homicide on Saturday was identified Sunday, according to deputies.

Courtney Covington, 38, was pronounced deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened on Hunts Mill Road in the Chesterfield area.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found Covington dead.

With any information, officials urge the public to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (843) 287-0235.

This is an ongoing investigation.