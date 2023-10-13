FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bomb threat Friday at Fort Mill High School has been deemed to be not credible, Fort Mill Police said Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a bomb threat around 9 a.m. at the school on North Highway 21. The school went into lockdown and officers cleared the school, according to the police report.

Fort Mill PD was able to determine the threat was not a credible threat, however, an increased police presence was expected at the school for the remainder of the day.