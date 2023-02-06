YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Fort Mill man has been charged with murdering his sister, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Fort Mill resident Adam Pesce, 55, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Rachel Pesce.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on Thursday at a home on Merion Lane. Pesce was found unconscious with stab wounds and was pronounced dead.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation identified Mr. Pesce as the suspect and he was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is York County’s first homicide of the year.