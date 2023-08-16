FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fort Mill School District has named Lindsay Weaver and Cindy Ormseth as teacher of the year and support staff employee of the year, respectively.

Lindsay Weaver, Fort Mill School District Teacher of the Year

Lindsay Weaver is a sixth grade English language arts teacher at Gold Hill Middle school. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s degree in elementary education a Master’s degree in library and information science.

Weaver also earned a gifted and talented endorsement from Converse College.

In addition to teaching, she’s a member of the American Association of Libraries and the South Carolina Association of School Librarians.

Weaver also serves as the English language arts department chair and a mentor for Teacher Cadets and Induction teachers.

Cindy Ormseth, Fort Mill School District Support Staff Employee of the Year

Cindy Ormseth is a computer tech engineer at the district office. Her 20-year career in the district started when she volunteered at her son’s school.

Ormseth previously served as a tech assistant at the school level and a tech support specialist at the district office.

She responds to technical issues throughout the district to allow teachers to more effectively educate their students.

“We are excited to present these awards to both Ms. Weaver and Ms. Ormseth,” Chuck Epps, Fort Mill School District superintendent, said. “Both Ms. Weaver and Ms. Ormseth are exceptional members of the Fort Mill School District family. They are representative of all of the talented teachers and staff members we have in our schools, and we are excited to have them represent us in the coming year.”



