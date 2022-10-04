FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mother and her son were murdered in York County in the Fort Mill area, and deputies are working to track down their killer.

The community is on edge because they don’t have answers. One neighbor says she won’t feel safe until deputies arrest her.

Not much goes on usually on Saddle Ridge Road.

“You leave your door open; nothing’s going to happen,” said Amber Cartrette, who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors were trusting until last week.

“Coming home at night, it’s just very unsettling,” said Cartrette.

Now, they’re uneasy.

“It’s got everybody scared, locks getting changed, cameras getting put up in the neighborhood, it’s very surreal,” said Cartrette.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

York County deputies got a call late last Tuesday night, September 27, asking them to come to a house and check on a mom and her son.

“The sheriff’s department knocked on our door about a quarter to 1 asking if we’d seen or heard anything,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to show her face on camera or use her name.

Investigators said they found the mother and her son dead when they got to the house, both shot to death.

“Things like that just don’t happen in this area,” said the neighbor.

Detectives are still searching for the person who killed 71-year-old Betty Reynolds and her son, 40-year-old Barry Reynolds.

“I think not having answers is the scary part because you don’t know why it happened,” said Cartrette.

Neighbors say the family has lived in the Saddlegate community for nearly 40 years.

“They’re one of the original owners of the neighborhood; they’re quiet, never bothered anybody, it’s a shame,” said the neighbor.

It’s also a mystery that neighbors hope won’t last much longer.

“Someone that will come into someone’s home and kill two people, they don’t need to be on the streets.”

Investigators say it’s unclear why the mom and her son were killed, but they do not believe the murders were random.