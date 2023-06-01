FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed after a three-vehicle collision in York County Thursday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:55 a.m. on Highway 160 near Front Street.

Troopers say a Ford Focus was trying to turn left out of a private driveway on S.C. 160 when a Chevy Tahoe struck its driver’s side while traveling westbound on the same road.

After impact, officials advised the Chevy Tahoe went across the median and hit a Dodge Charger, also traveling westbound on S.C. 160.

The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced deceased, according to the highway patrol’s report; nobody else was injured.

No further information was released.