FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A significant and at times controversial figure, evangelist Pat Robertson is being remembered in a variety of ways around Charlotte, where he had a significant indirect impact on the area’s history.

Robertson, who died Thursday at the age of 93, founded what came to be known as the Christian Broadcasting Network in Virginia. The network’s early days, which consisted of only a handful of television stations, marked the start of a number of religious broadcasters, including Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.

The Bakkers would later leave the network, move to Charlotte and begin work on their Praise the Lord, or PTL, ministry. Fort Mill was its base of operations before scandal would plague the ministry in the 1980s.

Jim Bakker made this statement Thursday on Robertson’s death:

“My heart is broken on hearing of the passing of my dear friend and mentor Pat Robertson. He is truly the father of Christian television, who I had the privilege of working with for eight years. His voice and wisdom will be greatly missed in these difficult times on Earth. He leaves a great legacy of being the first Christian television broadcaster and the first to bring the charismatic message to the world. Among his achievements is the founding of Regent University. His spirit-filled voice and wisdom will be missed by millions of people. I know for sure he is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and millions of souls that he was won for the Lord.” Jim Bakker

Many of the reminders of Robertson’s indirect influence are in what is left, physically, of the Bakker empire, which includes the Indian Land-based INSP Network.

CEO David Cerullo said in a statement, in part:

“This was a personal loss. I had the privilege of knowing Pat. He had been an inspiration to me and the Inspiration Ministries family. He was here in Lancaster County, S.C., for the dedication of our campus and became a source of encouragement.” David Cerullo

Robertson was also known for his friendship with Charlotte native the Rev. Billy Graham. In a statement, Graham’s son Franklin Graham said, in part:

“I will miss Pat, but I know that I will see him again one day. I’m sure that his family would appreciate our prayers. I’m grateful for how Pat Robertson helped bring Jesus Christ into the mainstream. He set the standard for others to follow. So many people in Christian broadcasting measured their TV programs based on the standard at CBN. Pat had a high bar and I appreciate that. He also set a standard in his willingness to engage the culture in topics of faith. My father would preach a Crusade and it would be on television several times a year for a few days, but this is something that Pat did every day. He shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ every chance he had. There’s no question he was a trailblazer, and I thank God for him.” Franklin Graham

Despite the significant indirect connections to the Charlotte area, Robertson is also being remembered for the controversies over the decades from statements he either made in public or on his “700 Club” program, making statements on LGBTQ issues, feminism, church and state separation, and abortion — even claiming that natural disasters and terrorist attacks are caused by those very issues.