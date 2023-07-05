FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of committing a strong-arm robbery at a York County Shell on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the Shell on Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.

Deputies say the man went to the counter with a beer and, while the cash register drawer was open, ‘grabbed all the $20 bills.’

Strong-arm robbery suspect (Courtesy: YCSO)

Authorities advised that he ran towards Bromley Village Apartments near the Shell after the incident.

With any information, reach out to the York County Sheriff’s Office.